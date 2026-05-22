As I type this, I am sitting outside, enjoying the beautiful weather in New York City. And I’m browsing winter coats. It may be summer, but it’s also sale season, which means now is when I’m finally pulling the trigger on that Nour Hammour coat that I’ve been eyeing for months (now 60% off). Unless you beat me to it.

I know it feels wrong, but make yourself an ice-cold drink and try to get into a chilly mindset, because you’ll find the best deals when no one else is looking. For example, the fact that this leather Miu Miu coat is less than $600 and still available is insane!!! And this Jil Sander coat?! Only in spring/summer would a gem like that go overlooked...

I know it’s not a novel idea to shop off-season, but I often forget when it’s wedding season, and all I can focus on is getting an appropriate dress. So here’s a reminder for us both:

What to Buy In the Summer

Coats

Brands I’m searching for: Nour Hammour for leather, Moncler for fashionable puffers, Charlotte Simone for fur-trim, and Max Mara for something classic.

Search terms I’m saving: Fur coat, faux fur coat, suede coat, leather bomber, ski coat.

Tips: For vintage fur, click “Vintage - Unbranded” under “Designers.” The best vintage fur coats often don’t have a tag or a well-known name attached. And for something super soft, search “Virgin wool coat” and “Alpaca coat” instead of just “Wool.”

Cashmere sweaters

Brands I’m searching for: Ralph Lauren for a vintage look, &Daughter for good colors, Lauren Manoogian for a cozy robe, TSE because of Liana, and Loro Piana for the best quality.

Search terms I’m saving: You can specifically check the “Cashmere” box when you’re searching for sweaters, which makes things easier.

Tip: Vintage cashmere is oftentimes higher quality, even if it’s a little worn. That said, I would avoid “Fair” and “As Is” conditions, and narrow my search even further accordingly.

Boots

Brands I’m searching for: Gianvito Rossi for Italian quality leather, Saint Laurent for something sexy, Khaite for something fashionable, Maison Margiela for good value Tabis, and Aeyde for something affordable.

Search terms I’m saving: Cowboy boots, knee-high flat boots.

Tip: Remember that a trip to the cobbler can go a long way!

What to Buy in the Winter

Swim Cover-Ups

Brands I’m searching for: Missoni Mare and Emilio Pucci for a future Euro-trip, Dries Van Noten for bold colors and prints.

Search terms I’m saving: You have to specifically search “Cover-up” to find it; there isn’t a category, although you can find some under “Swimwear.” Also try: “Long dress.”

Tip: Swimwear is final sale, so only buy brands you’ve tried on before/already own.

Sunglasses

Brands I’m searching for: Loewe for fun silhouettes and Jacques Marie Mage for some stealth wealth.

Search terms I’m saving: Click “Oversize” for something trendy. I’m also on the lookout for new Phoebe Philo.

Tip: If you search “Oliver Peoples x,” you’ll find all the best collabs they did with the Row, Khaite, and others.

Summer wedding guest dresses

I’m always looking for something to wear to a wedding, even if I don’t have any invites. That’s how you find the best stuff. (You can read my full guide to shopping as a guest here.)

XOXO

The RealGirl