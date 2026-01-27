Every January, fashion writer Emilia Petrarca publishes a series called “Repair Month” on her newsletter, Shop Rat, and obviously, I am a huge fan. I keep her handy Google Doc of tailors and cobblers bookmarked, and have used it to revive a designer bag my grandma gave me and get a dress for a wedding tailored at the last minute.

I wanted to know if she had advice on how I might repair something that’s in “as is” or “fair” condition on The RealReal to give it another life. Some people may avoid this section, but you’ll find amazingly affordable pieces that are easy to fix. It’s where I go to find shoes—like the trendy Chanel pumps—that can be resoled and cleaned for a reasonable price. And now that dirty is back (see: the recent Prada men’s runway), you might not even want to repair what you find at all…

Anyway, I asked Emilia for her tips, and she found some pieces that are definitely worth saving...

Back in the day, when I first started scrolling through The RealReal, a consistent source of entertainment for me was finding a pair of truly busted Uggs. Why would the company ever accept such a thing?? They’ve become rarer as vetting has gotten stricter, but it still happens. (See: exhibit A, B, and C.) I wouldn’t recommend buying a pair of someone’s used slippers, since the cost of getting an Ugg repair kit makes the whole endeavor not really worth it. However, I did find a number of other salvageable pieces on The RealReal for the right price, and they made me just as happy. Below are my finds! — Emilia

A leather Hermès bag with good bones

I’ve had my eye on the Hermès Garden Party bag for a while, so I know that one of this size would typically go for about $1,500. It’s on sale likely because of wear and tear on the leather at the bottom of the bag, especially around the corners. I’m confident that a place like Leather Spa could fix this, maybe with some conditioning and stain, especially because we know the leather is high-quality. (I mean, look what they did to this bag that caught on fire…) It’s a name that many people I’ve spoken to have vouched for, and there are multiple locations. I’d be willing to make the investment because I could potentially sell it for more. And those other small scuffs look like they’d come off with a little soap and water.

Chanel shoes that just need a new heel

I know everyone is looking for cap-toe Chanel pumps right now, but even the worn-in ones are expensive. These are under $250 and already have new soles. Idk why the person who went to the trouble of repairing them stopped halfway, but all you need are some new heels, and you should be good to go. Any cobbler should be able to do this, and for a relatively small fee. My guy is Bob’s Shoe and Leather Service in Brooklyn, but I’ve also heard great things about North 11th Shoe Repair, and many others in the Doc. I’m sad they’re not my size.

A chewed-up Loro Piana sweater you can patch

I love this one. It made me chuckle when I found it, like the Uggs used to. Clearly, someone’s dog has chewed the sleeve of this sweater to bits. And I don’t blame them… That’s some delicious-looking cashmere! This is a more advanced project than patching a moth hole, but I’m sure a knitter could easily make a new sleeve here? And because the sweater is white, I wouldn’t mind a different pop of color, if necessary. You fabric snobs know that Loro Piana cashmere is worth it. If you’re really determined, you could try taking it to a place like French American Reweaving Co or Alterknit, which Ella Emhoff recommended to me last year.

Bleachable designer whites

Marie Laffort, the owner of the vintage store Ancien, told me how she made a stained white vintage Chloé shirt look as good as new by spraying it with OxiClean and giving it a hot OxiClean bath. Now, I feel confident that I can transform any (entirely) white garment. She also said whites are easier to treat than other colors, because you can bleach them. I’ve used OxiClean on pit stains, and it’s worked wonders. Below are three items I’d try to save with this same method.

Silver jewelry that can be polished

Last year, Sarah Burns of Old Jewelry gave me a Sunshine Polishing cloth for sterling silver, and it’s magic. (After polishing, just make sure you rinse your piece with something like Dawn dish soap and pat it dry.) She also recommends Wright’s polishing cream, especially for well-worn vintage pieces. I’d try the cloth first on this Sophie Buhai necklace, which doesn’t appear to have any scratches, and is on sale with a pretty good markdown.

Wildcard: A yellowing Miu Miu raincoat?

I’ve never done something like this or consulted an expert about it, but I have a hunch I could fix this raincoat with some hydrogen peroxide… And/or baking soda… Or maybe bleach?? Honestly, I’m willing to try anything because I love it so much. And it’s 60% off! My only concern is the coating on the inside, which seems to have come off. But maybe I could lube it up with the same oil you’d use on latex clothing? Either way, I’m not too worried, because whatever you’d wear under it would distract. Lmk if you have any advice?

XOXO,

Emilia and The RealGirl