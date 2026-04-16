The arrival of spring brings fresh flowers, chirping birds, and S.O.S. texts from friends asking if I can write them a guide for what to wear to summer weddings. In fact, as I was working on this letter, someone asked me exactly that…

Good news! I have endless suggestions for you.

I like to approach my annual search for wedding guest outfits by filtering all women’s dresses by brand, depending on what kind of wedding I am shopping for, where it is, and what the temperature will be. Some brands are just simply better suited for, say, a black-tie affair. I’m thinking 16Arlington, Galvan London, L’Agence. Others give strong beach vibes: Siedrés, Diotima, Silvia Tcherassi.

And don’t wait to do this. START NOW! You’ll avoid panic shopping and the cost of express shipping. (Plus, if you save your “obsessions” sooner rather than later, they’ll hopefully go on sale before someone else buys them.)

It can be hard to know which brand to wear when, though. There are so many! Where do you even start? That’s where I come in. Below are some of my go-to saved searches for this time of year, including independent designer names you should know and some lesser-known vintage ones.

For a black-tie bash: 16Arlington

If you’re looking for sequins or feathers—or both. I was introduced to this British brand when I started covering London Fashion Week, and I feel like you can tell that it’s run by good-looking young people. The price-to-quality-ratio also feels right.

For big volume: Cecilie Bahnsen

Great for all body types, but especially those who may be expecting. I also find that volume really helps when you’re going somewhere hot! Based in Copenhagen (I learned about them during the Great Scandi Fashion Revolution in the mid-2010s), this brand also offers a slightly different perspective on wedding guest dresses. So you’ll stand out in more ways than one!

For something ladylike: Emilia Wickstead

If you’re lucky enough to be invited to a wedding in the Cotswolds, or something like that. Kate Middleton is a big fan, so I feel like that tells you everything you need to know! Even just looking at these dresses makes me want to stand up straighter.

For a colorful beach wedding: Siedrés

These dresses are a party in and of themselves. Based in Istanbul, co-founder Ceylin Türkkan Bilge draws inspiration from the Aegean coast, which is maybe not what you’d expect! I actually just learned that after admiring the brand for years…

For the true individualist: Vintage/Unbranded

This section is one of my favorites because you never know what you’re going to get. If your biggest nightmare is showing up in the same gown as someone else, here are some options.

For the chic goth: The Vampire’s Wife

Like Mara Hoffman, another go-to name for weddings, this brand sadly shut down a few years ago. But you can still find it on TRR! Founded by Susie Cave, it’s a little rock n’ roll but not in a corny way. To me, it’s giving Florence Welch. But Kate Middleton wears it, too!

For the person who loves a deep dive: Victor Costa

Every wedding could use a little ‘80s flair. This brand makes fun-loving outfits for weddings in any season; you just have to do a little digging to find something that isn’t overly garish. It’s personally one of my favorite saved searches. When I come across a winner, I feel like I’ve hit the lottery.

And now, I have a question for you: why are there so many dresses by the brand Portia & Scarlett on the site rn?? Their sequin dresses are haunting me. But I guess it’s prom season, too. Should I do a post about prom next??

XOXO

The RealGirl