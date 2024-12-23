Why subscribe?

Who is she?

The RealGirl is obsessed with The RealReal. She pays for “Early Access” and checks the website at least twice daily, at 10am and 7pm ET on the dot, when new merchandise is released.

Since she started shopping on the platform—gosh, she can’t even remember life before—her purchases have transformed her closet. At this point, pieces from The RealReal make up at least 75 percent of her wardrobe. They’re the ones she gets the most compliments on and that she’d grab in a fire. They feel special and, most importantly, make her feel special.

Her “Obsessions” page is a window to her soul. Her “Obsessions” page is so finely tuned that what gives her the biggest thrill is checking her saved searches. Scrolling through them every day, twice a day, has become her ritual. It soothes her and thrills her in equal measure—so don’t you dare interrupt her until she gets to the very end.

Why is her identity hidden?

Because she can be more honest that way.

Who is she, really?

That’s a secret I’ll never tell.

