New York Fashion Week is over!

Marc Jacobs was, of course, a highlight for me. (I’m still finding great pieces, like this $68 coat.) In fact, I thought it was veterans like him who had the strongest shows this season. I’m talking names like Michael Kors, who celebrated his 45th anniversary, Ralph Lauren, and Anna Sui. (Here’s more great outerwear by Marc’s bestie.) Even Rachel Scott’s runway debut at Proenza Schouler reminded me how good the old Proenza Schouler was. As a result, I ended up going down more than a few nostalgic shopping rabbit holes. Below is what I found.

Dark Romance at Ralph Lauren

When you think of Ralph Lauren, you probably think of colorful polos, chunky cable knit sweaters, and leather riding boots. But in addition to a preppy side, the brand also has a sophisticated, romantic side, inspired more by the Cotswolds than American cowboys. Think tapestries, tweeds, deep velvets, and dark argyles. I liked the brand leaning this way, and a number of other brands also embraced an edgier look this season, including Khaite, Altuzarra, and even Eckhaus Latta.

The best way to find this specific Ralph Lauren look is to search for “Ralph Lauren Collection,” the brand’s high-end luxury line. I found a number of pieces that could have been plucked straight off the runway today.

Classic Michael Kors

Like Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors also has a high-end runway line called Michael Kors Collection. This is a sleeper hit search on TRR because you can get a lot of high-priced looks for much, much less. (Just make sure to filter for that brand, specifically, and not one of his diffusion labels.) There have been a number of times when I’ve come across a Collection piece in the “Editor’s Picks” selection and thought to myself: Wait, this is Michael Kors?? I love that it doesn’t take itself too seriously, but is still seriously good. I’d wear some of these to a black-tie wedding.

Old Proenza Schouler

This was only Rachel Scott’s first season as the new creative director of Proenza Schouler, so she’s still laying the groundwork. After seeing the collection, I immediately opened TRR to find the original looks that seemed to have inspired her.

What were your favorite shows this season? Least favorites? How about Calvin Klein?? Will one of Zane Li’s pieces ever hit TRR? All I care about is watching the new show about Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and picking apart the outfits.

P.S. — I just noticed that a bunch of new Zankov hit the site. Run!