If last season was all about big, headline-grabbing debuts, this season was about settling in. Jil Sander, Dior, Chanel, Tom Ford, Celine got me browsing again. Tom Ford made me want a men’s tuxedo shirt, Polo Ralph Lauren convinced me to finally get a pair of Belgians (on resale), and Chanel has me rethinking the boomer skirt suit. Although I can’t afford Matthieu Blazy’s first drop, I eagerly await finding the shoes everyone’s freaking out about on The RealReal in roughly 365 days, when the stylists and editors I follow inevitably sell them to make room for next season. Below is everything else I’m searching for to stay on trend in the meantime.

What I saw: White shirts

Where I saw it: Michael Kors, Prada, Tom Ford, McQueen, The Row

Who started it: Chanel when they collaborated with Charvet.

How I’m getting it: The look is somewhat CBK-adjacent, in that it could be something you pulled out of your boyfriend’s closet. So I’m searching for XS “tuxedo shirts” in the men’s section. (Whoever styled this Tom Ford one with the buttons undone deserves a raise.) I’m also filtering for white button-down tops in the women’s section and sorting by “most obsessed.”

What I saw: Belgians

Where I saw it: Proenza Schouler, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dior

How I’m getting it: Save yourself a trip uptown and just search “Belgians” on TRR. You’ll find plenty of pairs in good condition for less!

What I saw: Statement socks

Where I saw it: Jil Sander, Prada, Marni

How I’m getting it: People forget that there’s a decent amount of designer socks for sale on TRR, often for less than $100. I’m keeping my eye out for a good cobalt blue pair, inspired by Jil Sander.

What I saw: Brooches

Where I saw it: Tory Burch, Armani, Ralph Lauren, The Row

Who started it: Miuccia Prada

How I’m getting it: The brooch trend never really died, but after a few seasons of seeing them on the runways again, I’m now convinced that I need one. The trick is finding one that isn’t too much of a museum object, so I set a max price of $1000 to filter out the crazy-expensive ones.

What I Saw: Big scarves

Where I saw it: Loewe, Sacai, Celine, Prada

How I’m getting it: The key to participating in this trend is finding a scarf you can smother yourself with, à la Lenny Kravitz. It’s hard to find the exact terms that will lead you to it, but I immediately remembered a quilted Jil Sander scarf from a few years ago that has a good enough structure to create the same effect. And I found two!

What I saw: Lamb fur coats

Where I saw it: Prada, Miu Miu

How I’m getting it: Big fuzzy furs were everywhere this winter, so it makes sense that fashion is shifting toward something a little more subtle, and in my opinion, more elegant. A simple “lamb fur” search will lead you to the right place.

What I saw: Skirt suits

Where I saw it: Colleen Allen, Jil Sander, Chanel, Lanvin, Miu Miu

How I’m getting it: It’s hard to see a skirt suit and not be reminded of your grandmother, but it’s important to remember that you have free will and can tailor any skirt suit to your liking, so that it looks more 2026 and less 1946. Take this Yves Saint Laurent number, for example. If you chop the bottom half of the skirt off, you’ve got a cute mini with a matching jacket.

What I saw: Cropped blazers

Where I saw it: Dior, Givenchy, Celine, Balmain

How I’m getting it: Speaking of cropped, jackets are moving in a more regal direction, thanks in large part to Jonathan Anderson’s interpretation of Dior’s “New Look.” To find one that looks like the one Harry Styles wore recently, I’m searching for “cropped blazer” and scanning for ones with cinched waists that flare out.

Alerts I’m setting:

“Miu Miu mules,” specifically ones with “bubble” soles, that look like the ones Chloë Sevigny wore on the runway.

“Clear coats,” specifically ones that look like those of Tom Ford.

“Vintage Marni,” specifically anything colorful with loud prints that reminds me of Meryll Rogge’s debut.

“Gucci logo bags,” specifically tacky waist bags.

“Tom Ford Gucci,” as always, since Demna seems to be referencing that era so heavily. Whoever snagged this ‘G’ string skirt hit the jackpot! (Because Haider Ackermann referenced it at Tom Ford, too.)

What are you buying?

XOXO

The RealGirl