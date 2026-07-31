In my last letter, I mentioned Bottom Feeders Anonymous, one of my favorite Substacks for RealReal links and tips. In May, they published a trend report that I’m still thinking about: “I am officially declaring it a Substack Girl Summer,” they wrote.

According to BFA, the Substack Girl Summer starter pack includes something like a Flore Flore tee and Leset drawstring pants, plus ballet flats or flip flops and a “big ol necklace.” You know the look: Not trying too hard, but hitting all the “right” IYKYK notes. In a follow-up letter, BFA broke it down even further, assembling outfits with TRR links to styles similar to those popularized by brands like Donni and Chan Luu.

I thought the whole thing was brilliant, and it inspired me to think about which “Substack brands,” i.e., the ones your favorite writers always link to, can be easily found on TRR for less. Below is my list. Of course, these are all small, independent labels, so if you can afford to buy directly and support them, I encourage you to do that. But some of us need a deal!

Flore Flore

At $100+ a pop, you can’t be blamed for trying to find these shirts for less. Tees and tanks are meant to be worn; you’re probably going to get pit stains on them and dribble watermelon juice down the front. Just be sure to look at the condition first if you’re buying on TRR. White tops can be bleached/OxyCleaned if they’re not too badly stained. (To be safe, though, I might stick with solid colors.) I’d also search from low to high price. Clearly, the brand is in demand, as the discounts never seem to go that deep. All of my obsessions have been selling quickly.

Leset

There are so many drawstring pants to be had, and the great news is that you don’t have to worry so much about sizing!

High Sport

The fervor for these stretchy pants has subsided on Substack (a bit), which is why now is a great time to buy them on TRR, where there are so many styles available. Again, search low to high for the best discounts, but avoid items that look like they got seriously messed up in the wash. (You can “re-block” these pants when they’re wet, i.e., stretch them out again; it’s just a risk.) If you don’t know your size, maybe avoid final sale.

Comme Si

Like Flore Flore, these “elevated basics” can easily be given new life in the wash and don’t need to be purchased in perfect condition. Discounts may be minimal, especially on the brand’s signature button-up shirts, but you might find something that’s otherwise sold out online, like the brand’s popular boxer shorts.

Tory Burch

The “new” Tory Burch looks very different (read: trendier, more eccentric) than the “old” Tory Burch, but is there a way to search for the former on TRR? I may have figured it out. If you filter by “Editor’s Picks,” you’re likely to get newer items that editors know you’re lusting after.

Jamie Haller

A 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist, if you haven’t heard of this Los Angeles brand before, you’re about to. They started with shoes, but have since expanded to jeans and, you guessed it, trendy drawstring bottoms, among other categories. Substackers are particularly loving her ballet flats and sandals right now. I’ve had a saved search for a while, and am starting to see more pieces come through.

Matteau

If you want your drawstring pants to stand out, this brand makes a foldover style along with other beachy pieces you’ll want to snag while it’s still summer.

Kallmeyer

I remember the days when there were only a few items from this brand on TRR available. Now, there are so many popular styles to choose from at very good prices. Although they’re known for suits, I’m personally more a fan of the tops and dresses.

Other brand names to start saving now:

Jude for shoes

Róhe for the new Toteme

Aflalo for the Leandra look

Which “Substack brands” are you saving?

XOXO

The RealGirl