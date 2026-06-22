Bathing suits are one of the hardest things to shop for. Period.

I like to to try them on in person, yet stores where you can do so are few and far between. And shopping online can be especially nerve-racking given how expensive swimsuits can be. So you probably find the thought of also buying one secondhand on The RealReal and final sale even more stressful!!!

But hear me out: it’s actually one of my absolute favorite, best-kept TRR secrets. (Seriously, people are sleeping on the swimwear section!) I just scored a fabulous suit for this summer, so I’m breaking down my best advice to help you navigate the process stress-free:

Stick to brands you know

This is good advice for buying swimwear online in general. If you already have a style you like, in a size that fits, look for it on TRR, where it’s probably cheaper. Names like Hunza G, which is generous with sizing, Solid & Striped, and Eres are three brands on my list.

Focus on tops and bottoms with adjustable ties

In this case, it’s good to give yourself some (literal) wiggle room. Unfortunately, there’s no way to narrow your search, but it’s just something to keep in mind when you’re scrolling. Also, if you see tops and bottoms that are separate, stick to solid colors or prints that would work well with a generic companion.

Or consider bathing suits as regular tops

In the summer, this is a great hack for sweaty girls. Sitting around in a bathing suit is only uncomfortable if it’s wet. Otherwise, it’s just another top! And there are some nice ones in the swim section, especially from Chanel and Rick Owens.

Explore the cover-ups section

Fun fact: the most obsessed swimwear item on TRR right now is a Man Repeller cover-up with 750+ saves, but no one has bought it… A true relic! There are lots of other options, though, that are generously sized and/or easy to adjust, if you’re looking for a foolproof swimwear purchase. Just type “cover-up” into the search bar.

And don’t be afraid to buy men’s trunks

Who doesn’t return to Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic board shorts look every summer???

Good luck and happy tanlines,

The RealGirl