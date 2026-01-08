Hello RealGirls! Welcome to 2026, the year I resolve to stop spending all my credits on ~$200 one-time wears and make smarter, long-term investments… I’m serious!

At the end of 2025, I wrote a two-part investment cheat sheet for you, highlighting designers and search terms that were particularly popular last year and will likely maintain momentum. Everyone loves a good trend prediction, though, and I’d like to get a bit speculative this time, if you’ll allow me… I’ve spent the last few weeks looking forward, not backward, and have some data—and gossip—based projections to share. Let’s get into it.

The Brand to Watch: Versace

I’m always looking at fashion news for tips on what’s next, and there was plenty of industry-altering drama in Milan at the end of 2025. ICYMI: Designer Dario Vitale left Miu Miu, where he worked for 15 years, to become the first creative director of Versace whose last name is not ‘Versace.’ He lasted about eight months, or just one runway season. Mamma mia. The Prada Group (his former parent company at Miu Miu) bought Versace and he was gone. An Italian job, if I ever heard of one. But now, his post is up for grabs. (Pieter Mulier of Alaïa is rumored to be his replacement, but who knows?) All I know is that as much as I love Donatella, Dario’s throwback runway show re-ignited my love for the Gianni era. I have been furiously searching for Versace, as well as every single Versace diffusion brand, which are generally younger and more affordable—and worthy of a saved search. I’m talking: Versus Versace, Atelier Versace, V2 Versace, Versace Jeans, Versace Jeans Couture, Versace Sport. These are the deep cuts! Buy now while things have quieted down. Versace Jeans is my personal favorite; skip Versace Sport. Atelier Versace doesn’t yield a ton, but you might find your wedding dress? And I might have to get this as a tribute to Dario.

The Decade That’s Coming Back: The ‘90s

My sources tell me that you guys are searching for a designer named Richard Tyler… Like, 79% more than you did last year, which is a lot. At the risk of revealing my age and/or ignorance: Whomst?? When I looked him up, I learned that he had his heyday in the ‘90s, which I could have guessed based on the pieces of his you’ve consigned to TRR. I’m seeing occassionware… I’m seeing skirt suits… I’m seeing some pretty insane shirts. I’m also seeing some nice shoes. The price is right, and the silhouettes are flattering, so I get it. But to me, this points to a larger trend: the return of the ‘90s.

No more Y2K. No more Wolf of Wall Street ‘80s. It’s time to return to the best decade. I say this mainly because Jil Sander is about to have another moment, thanks to the appointment of Simone Bellotti as its new creative director, and Jil Sander was the ‘90s brand. Have you checked in on your saved search recently? I recommend filtering by ‘vintage’ to see all the good stuff.

The Color to Search For:

Searches for cobalt blue are also skyrocketing. (342%!) Again, I have to chalk this up to a Jil Sander resurgence: she loved a bold blue, and the color factored into Bellotti’s standout runway pieces. Unfortunately, you can’t filter for this exact shade on TRR, so I’d suggest filtering women’s wear by color, then selecting “most obsessed.”

The Cleanouts to Benefit From:

This is entirely speculation, but based on what I’ve been seeing in the “Editor’s Picks” feed lately, the girls are cleaning out their old Chanel to make way for the new stuff. This is excellent news for us bargain hunters because more supply can mean lower prices. Hopefully. I’m still trying to get my hands on a pair of slingback pumps, but I heard they run a size small. Who’s going to buy this Devil Wears Prada blazer before the second movie comes out?

The Bag Styles On the Rise:

TRR has an edit live right now, with some predictions, like the Gucci Indy, Hermés Masai, Celine Poulbot, Loewe Amazona. Like my new ‘90s friend, these names are all a bit new for me, which is exciting. I’m tired of everyone having Le Teckel.

Based on the Pre-Fall 2026 collections, what I’m seeing in the wild, and general vibes, I’d also predict a return of ladylike Dior bags and logos, novelty Chanel bags, and Ralph Lauren totes.

TLDR: Here’s What’s IN and What’s OUT

I’m trying to stay one step ahead here, so even though Alaïa had a hot year and a lot of people still want Le Teckel, I’m moving on. I’m even doing something CRAZY, which is adding Miu Miu to my “out list.” After winning “brand of the year,” can it really go anywhere but down?

In:

Versace

The ‘90s

Jil Sander

Cobalt Blue

Chanel

Gucci Indy bags

Ralph Lauren

Cartier “Baignoire” watches

Shopping with TRR credits

A “first look” membership

Out:

Alaïa

‘80s

Butter Yellow

Armani

Cowboy boots

Boho

Boat shoes

Le Teckel

Miu Miu

Only shopping, not selling. C’mon.

What do you think? I want to see your lists.

