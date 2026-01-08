The RealReal

The RealReal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
threadloopfits's avatar
threadloopfits
Jan 10

100% yes to blue being a standout colour this year! I love cobalt blue

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 8

Really dig the insider angle here on Dario Vitale getting cut after just one season at Versace. That whole Prada Group buyout and immediate shakeup feels like classic fashion politics. The diffusion line callout is super useful too, most people dunno about Versus or V2 and that's where the deals are hiding. I grabbed a Versace Jeans piece last month for like nothing and the quality blows away most new stuff at similar pricepoints.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The RealReal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture