The last time I checked, snowfall had reached nearly twenty inches in Central Park. Schools are closed across the East Coast, flights are canceled, and I’m not going anywhere. Thankfully, it is literally my (kinda) job to scroll The RealReal, because that’s what I’d be doing anyway. (Turns out, now is a great time to buy snow gear on sale.) Below are some other highlights from my deep dive, including some warm-weather shopping porn to get you through the day.

Snow Boots That Stand Out

I can’t believe I have made it through so many winters (especially this one) without a pair of real snow boots. But just because I am giving in to something have held back on buying snow boots for way too long. In a blizzard, it’s important to be practical, but that doesn’t have to mean I am going to get something boring. I’ve noticed Moon Boots making a comeback, and somehow found a great pair for just $80. I also found the Phoebe Philo-era Celine rain boots I’ve always wanted.

Designer Ski Gear

My search for snow boots led me to some hilariously unnecessary designer ski and snowboard gear, including an empty Chanel bag for your skis (someone seems to have already bought the actual skis) and Prada snow shoes that nearly 100 people are ‘obsessed’ with. If you don’t get them, I will.

Practical But Stylish Parkas

There are many high-fashion parkas to be found on TRR, including a white Alexander McQueen one perfect for a winter wedding and a Rick Owens one that would surely piss off everyone around you on the subway. But now is also a good time to look for the less-obvious brands like Arc’Teryx and Canada Goose, which are plentiful and well-priced. I even found an Arc’Teryx one curiously labeled as an “evening jacket.”

Warm Weather Shopping Porn

I could only handle so much winter browsing before I started to feel depressed. By mid-afternoon, I’d set my sights on warmer weather, and now have enough beach gear in my obsessions to fill a suitcase. I found a vintage Gucci bathing suit from 1998, a beaded Dior “swim cap” from the 1960s, and even a Man Repeller sarong that seems to have made 250 of you nostalgic.

Ok now that I did that, it’s time for a closet cleanout. Stay cozy out there!

XOXO

The RealGirl