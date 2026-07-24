When I first started using The RealReal, my obsession was a solo activity. I knew people like me were out there, paying for early access and scheduling their lives around the drops, because I could see them putting items on hold before me, at 10 am and 7 pm ET on the dot. But I didn’t know who they were, and had no way of reaching them to tell them that if the Khaite boots they added to their cart didn’t fit, to send them to me next. (That reminds me of a great tip from creator @sarahbelleelizabeth: set an alarm for 9:59 am and 6:59 pm.)

Now, thanks to my algorithms on Substack, Instagram, and TikTok, I’ve been following other RealRealers (and learning even more from them). Newsletters like Bottom Feeder’s Anonymous and Driving Shoes by Taylor Barnett have opened my eyes to new search terms, tips, and RealReal tricks. I’ve also started following creators on Instagram and TikTok, like @theweirdreal, which is exactly what it sounds like, and @randomscorpiogal, who posts a “harvest of the day” from her Obsessions, which I love. These RealRealers have taught me that I could scrape the bottom of every sales page and still not see it all.

Following these accounts makes me weirdly feel like I’m not alone while I’m scrolling. Because I enjoy following along and reading them so much, I thought it would be useful to round up a few of my favorites, in case you want to feel less alone, too. Below are some of my favorites, but I’m curious who you’re reading and following as well.

Bottom Feeders Anonymous on Substack

Who: Like me, this writer prefers to keep their identity a secret, although they have posted a few ‘fit pics... They say the are a “fashion insider with an unhealthy fixation on The RealReal.” (Also same.)

What: Affordable finds for under $200, size-inclusive links, honest reviews, niche search terms, and other tips for both buyers and sellers.

Why: This person’s energy is unmatched: they are clearly obsessed, always going above and beyond, scrolling through 76,000 sweaters so you don’t have to.

Who: An ex-RealReal employee with good taste and plenty of deals.

What: Daily drop reports with finds under $200. Her letter on how to “beat” TRR is basically the Bible.

Why: As a daily letter, this is the Love Island of RealReal Substacks: you’ll regret it if you miss a beat.

Who: Chloe and Claire Lee, founders of Selleb, an app that requires users to share real shopping receipts to prove what they buy.

What: TRR hacks and “cheat codes” that make me feel like I’m watching The Wolf of Wall Street.

Why: The Selleb sisters are advanced. If you’re a seasoned TRR shopper, you’ll find their videos and tips refreshingly on your level. If you’re a new shopper, they’ll probably blow your mind.

@theweirdreal on Instagram

Who: Alisha Bansal is the brains (and great taste) behind this account.

What: The strangest finds on the platform that you won’t see in the “Editor’s Picks,” plus documentation of all bizarre styling choices, listing errors, photography glitches, etc.

Why: This account captures the essence of TRR: it ain’t perfect, and we love it for that.

@randomscorpiogal on TikTok

Who: A content creator located in DMV/NYC.

What: I’m always on the edge of my seat for her “harvest of the day,” which is a daily roundup of her favorites from her Obsessions and/or saved searches.

Why: Her videos are like a modern QVC, with soothing music and commentary.

@bethrbenson on TikTok

Who: A TV producer in NYC and self-described 40+ “cool” mom.

What: Helpful search tips like “lambskin” instead of “leather,” and thrilling games of “The RealReal roulette,” as she calls it, which is when you take a chance on an odd listing and have no idea what will show up at your doorstep.

Why: I find Beth’s videos more relatable than most influencers. She’s on her knees in her bedroom, unboxing surprising packages like the rest of us.

Who am I missing? Leave names in the comments!

XOXO

The RealGirl