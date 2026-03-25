I’m going to let you in on one of my TRR shopping secrets: Some of my best finds have come from emerging designers. I’ve found those High Sport pants for way less while scrolling the site, and a Kallmeyer top I wear all the time. I’m also cleaning upppp on other small, but no longer emerging, brands like Maryam Nassir Zadeh right now and think someone should buy this Vaquera shirt before I do.

One way I identify emerging brands is… Every year, when LVMH (the big fashion conglomerate that owns Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, etc.) announces its annual LVMH Prize finalists, I take note and save them to my RealReal feed. Why? Because, if the past winners are any indication (names like Simon Porte Jacquemus, Grace Wales Bonner, Marine Serre, and more), I’m going to save their brands to my feed anyway in approximately 1 to 2 years.

In February, this year’s 20 semi-finalists were announced during Paris Fashion Week. While this may sound like insider baseball, I’m telling you: listen up!!! If you’re a pro, you’ll start saving these finalists’ names now!!! You may only find one or two of their items on the site today, or even 0, but I promise, you’ll be the first to know when new items become available. And, typically, they’re more affordable because there’s not a huge demand. Yet.)

You can read the full list here if you’re curious, but to spare you some Googling, I’ve highlighted the top five most-promising names I’m watching (and shopping) below.

Act N°1 by Luca Lin

Luca Lin’s work is like if Armani and Margiela had a futuristic baby. I’ve got my eye on this see-through pink trench coat.

Colleen Allen by Colleen Allen

Colleen Allen’s witchy designs (see: her “Witch Camp” shirt) are the talk of New York Fashion Week. Her pieces are made to be super wearable and comfortable, with soft fabrics like velvet and fleece. Get that skirt while you still can!

Kartik Research by Kartik Kumra

If you’re a fan of Bode but want something a little more niche, Kartik Research founder Kartik Kumra uses traditional craftsmanship techniques, like handlooms and hand-embroidery, to make its super thoughtful pieces.

Lii by Zane Li

Not on The RealReal yet as far as I can tell, but I hope it will be soon. Founded by Zane Li, who only recently graduated from FIT, I will be racing you to add the brand’s bold, colorful pieces to my cart. (I‘m keeping an eye out for that sheer blue dress Greta Lee recently wore.)

Ssstein by Kiichiro Asakawa

For the men who might read this newsletter! (Hello… Are you there?) I’ve got some refined Japanese tailoring for you.

Six Other Brands To Know:

Hodakova , which won the prize in 2024.

S.S. Daley , which won the prize in 2022 and is a favorite of Harry Styles.

Nensi Dojaka , which won the prize in 2021 and is reinventing the “going-out” dress.

Ahluwalia , which won the prize in 2020 as part of a three-way tie.

Casablanca , which also won the prize in 2020, is great for a Euro trip.

Chopova Lowena, which also won the prize in 2020, has since become a “fashion girl” favorite.

Who are some names you’ve discovered on The RealReal? Personally, I’m obsessing an Emily Dawn Long Wanda hat after Zoe Kravitz was photographed wearing hers out again.

XOXO

The RealGirl