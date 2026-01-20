The RealReal

The RealReal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paloma Diaz's avatar
Paloma Diaz
8d

Haha yes it’s like seeing an ex! Its reliving the heartbreak of what you couldn’t have. Such a fun post!

Reply
Share
Phoebe's avatar
Phoebe
Jan 21

What does it say about me when I’m always drawn to grandma things 😅

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The RealReal · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture