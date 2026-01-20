Reliving 2016 on TRR
The ones that got away....
I cannot tell you how many times I’ve scrolled The RealReal and come across an old flame, or a piece I’d once lusted after. It really is like seeing an ex. My first thought is always: Oh my god, I need it. And then my second thought is usually: Do I even like it anymore?
I’ve been feeling these feelings more than usual this month, as everyone is unearthing embarrassing photos of themselves from 2016. When I scrolled back on my own Instagram, I had to laugh. These looks! It’s almost sweet that I ever thought they looked cool. Almost…
At the time, I could not afford designer clothing, and The RealReal was not yet on my radar. (I joined in 2017.) Now, so many of the things I would have killed for ten years ago—Rachel Comey kick-flare jeans, a Mansur Gavriel tote, and Off-White by Virgil Abloh sneakers—are available for a steal.
A great tip ^
Some pieces from that time have weathered better than others. Those furry Gucci slides could use a good bath, and the Dior “WE SHOULD ALL BE FEMINISTS” t-shirts are just depressing. But I saw someone carrying a Balenciaga Shopper the other day and was reminded how much I still like them. (Demna joined the brand in 2015.)
I combed through A LOT of pieces from 2016, using the above hack, and here are some iconic styles from the era that deserve another chance in my closet…
Alessandro Michele’s grandma-chic Gucci
I could be on my deathbed, and I’d still be able to pull these looks out of a lineup. That’s how iconic they are.
Demna’s bold Balenciaga
This era altered my brain chemistry.
Phoebe Philo’s sophisticated Celine
She left the brand in 2017; the end of an era.
Hedi Slimane’s skinny Saint Laurent
Then Hedi left Saint Laurent to take her spot.
Miu Miu’s girlish frills
Those sunglasses were the closest I could get to luxury at the time.
Millennial pink
You couldn’t escape it then. You still can’t!
2016 looked good. (And tbh, is a pretty good deal on TRR. All but one piece in this post are under $1,000.) So: which of these pieces do you still really want? And which ones are you going to just let wither away in your obsessions? I saw a girl wearing wedge sneakers in public the other day, just saying…
