As the Knicks continue to relentlessly and miraculously (!!!) claw their way toward an NBA championship trophy, New Yorkers everywhere are fighting their own sartorial battle: figuring out how to wear blue and orange without looking completely ridiculous.

Bright orange and cobalt blue are notoriously hard colors to pull off, let alone wear together, but I’ve seen some truly inspired outfits on the streets and in the subways over the last few weeks. The whole city has gone blue and orange, and it’s beautiful. (FYI: Searches for “Knicks” on TRR are +315 percent in the past month.)

Because I can’t focus on literally anything else today, I spent some time scrolling through The RealReal for all the blue and orange I could find. Even if I can’t order anything in time for game five (I won’t even dare to entertain the idea of a game six here), there’s always next season.

After last night’s comeback, it’s blue and orange for life. Some of my finds:

Of course, if you’re rooting for the Spurs, you can always shop my favorite colors: Black, white, and silver. But if you plan on leaving your house in New York this weekend, I wouldn’t recommend it...

GO KNICKS!

XOXO

The RealGirl