Every spring, I get a decent number of frantic texts and DMs from friends looking for advice about what to wear to weddings—their own, and as a guest. I’m not a bridal stylist, but I AM a pro at scrolling TRR, and I’ve attended enough weddings to offer some helpful tips, I think. (I may not have a ring yet, but you bet I already have one or two looks waiting in the wings!)

Some brides might be freaked out by the thought of wearing someone else’s wedding dress or engagement ring. (Did it not end well? Is that bad luck??) But I’d argue the time-worn, personal aspect of vintage is the perfect fit for the occasion. There’s a reason that old rhyme calls for “something old.” Plus, brides can always find something basically new (who else has a saved search for Danielle Frankel?) or ready-to-wear that works for walking down the aisle, i.e., a white dress by Khaite or The Row.

Below, I’ve laid out how I’d dig through TRR if I were a bride. (I have a guide for guests coming soon!!!)

If you’re shopping for a civil ceremony…

You might be looking for something more casual. The first thing I’d do is narrow my women’s dress search to “Casual/Cocktail/Knee-Length/Midi” and then filter to white/neutral. Personally, I think Chanel is the perfect brand for the courthouse: formal, classic, and currently on trend.

Also, consider the skirt suit! They’re having a moment again, thanks to Chanel, but there are plenty of other brands out there that make them just as well, including Thierry Mugler and Vivienne Westwood. You can find them by filtering for “Suits and Sets.”

If you want something more formal…

Check the boxes for “Evening/Gowns/Maxi.” You can also just search “Wedding Dress,” and go from there for more traditional bridal looks. This is where the real showstoppers are. Even if you’re not walking down the aisle anytime soon, it’s fun to browse and imagine how many people it took to carry this huge Dior train…

Don’t forget the veil!

Last year, I came across a somewhat spooky listing for one by Carolina Herrera bridal. Because of its color and material, it had to be photographed on a black background rather than a white one, resulting in a gorgeously ghostly image. Turns out, there are many more! For some reason, most of them are by a Lebanese designer named Saiid Kobeisy, but if you search “Veil,” you’ll also find more familiar names like Vera Wang and Oscar de la Renta for a pretty good price.

If you’re getting married outside…

Check out the “Printed” dresses filter. You’ll find all the florals here, which I can imagine working well in the Botanical Gardens, or something. Alexander McQueen would be the brand I’d filter for, as he often used nature-inspired motifs in his work.

If you’re having an after-party…

Search for “Cocktail/Mini.” Italian brands like Gucci and Roberto Cavalli will always have something disco-ready and fun.

If you’re looking for shoes…

I think vintage is the best option because you’re probably only going to wear these puppies once, and someone’s already done the painful work of wearing them in for you. When one of my best friends got married last summer, I helped her find her shoes on TRR. First, I narrowed down by size and preferred style (high, low, etc.), then by color (white/neutral). We ended up going with Ferragamo (search first + last name, and just last) because everything the brand makes is so sturdy, and The Row is basically copying its old lady look rn.

Don’t forget about other accessories!

Even if you want to go phoneless for the night, you’re at least going to want a place to put your lipstick for touchups. This edit has a nice selection of small white handbags that you probably don’t already own.

There’s also a jewelry section to go through. I would recommend buying vintage pearls on TRR instead of investing in something new, which will cost you way more. Personally, my go-to searches are the Sophies: Sophie Buhai and Sophie Bille Brahe.

You could also even go as far as getting your wedding band on the site (I LOVE this one), but one step at a time… The good news is that if things go south, you know where to sell it!!!

Don’t filter by size; you can always get it tailored.

Wedding dress sizes are weird, anyway!

And you can get everything repaired, too.

This applies to shoes as well as dresses/suits. If you’re down to get your hands dirty and/or see a specialist who can help you, this could help cut costs. This quilted Chanel blazer, marked “As Is,” could be yours for just $500! There’s also lots to be had in the “Fair” and “Good” sections, like this unbranded dress for $225. The good news about white is that it can be (mostly) bleached.

And last but certainly not least, my advice is to HAVE FUN. You’ll find what you’re looking for, I promise.

XOXO

The RealGirl