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Christina Mooney's avatar
Christina Mooney
6d

One complaint about using the TRR for bridal is that the stark white background and lighting makes it impossible to see the shape and details of the white clothing. Like can the photographer add some contrast? Unless you know exactly what piece you’re looking for, general browsing is hard on the eyes!!

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Lou's avatar
Lou
6d

I bought my bridal shoes, clutch and wedding dress on TRR 💕 they were all perfect!

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