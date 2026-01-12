I love that celebrities have been wearing more vintage and secondhand outfits to awards shows because it has also made watching the red carpet a different kind of sport for me. (Specifically, a shopping opportunity.) Inspired by the Golden Globes on Sunday night, I started searching for the brands and trends I saw on TV and found some incredibly good stuff.

You’re lucky I’m willing to share:

Chrome Hearts like Timothée

Whether you’re building your Timmy x Kylie Halloween costume or genuinely want to look like the Marty Supreme star, there are plenty of really expensive Chrome Hearts pieces to browse. I found a bracelet that looks kinda like his! And if you want a hypebeast ping-pong racket, here’s one by Supreme.

Vintage Donna Karan

KPop Demon Hunters (do I need to watch this movie?) actor Liza Koshy reminded me to do a deep dive into Donna Karan’s minimalist dresses. I LOVE this yellow one with a cowl neck, this black angora style, this halterneck, and this draped black number.

Vintage Armani

No one needs reminding that Armani was the king of the red carpet. (RIP.) But Kate Hudson’s vintage Armani Privé gown inspired me to look for my own formal looks and I found this one-shoulder dress, this jumpsuit, and this mini.

A vintage silk nightgown

Zoe Kravitz’s sexy, silk Saint Laurent gown made me think I could find something similar by searching “nightgown” and sorting by “vintage” only. I was right! Kind of… Christian Dior made some beautiful ones. I also love this one from Araks and this one from Margiela.

A unique Rodarte gown

Parker Posey and her big southern belle gown, which was inspired by her White Lotus character, reminded me just how fab and unexpected Rodarte is. This yellow dress would be so chic for a wedding, and I also adore these pink ones.

Zac Posen’s namesake line

Claire Danes wore a genius gown by GapStudio designed by Zac Posen, and it made me genuinely embarrassed that I didn’t already have a saved search for his brand. (Remember when that was SUCH a thing?) I found this, this and this, all of which are incredibly gorgeous and will probably cost less than the pieces in the next GapStudio drop.

Feathers

Red carpet trends are generally pretty boring… Naked dresses! Again! How original. But I found it hard not to be cheered up by the constant presence of feathers: Charli XCX in Saint Laurent, Selena Gomez in Chanel, Odessa A’Zion in vintage Dolce & Gabbana… The list goes on. Here’s a great Polo Ralph Lauren feather-trimmed skirt for less than $200 to get you started. And please enjoy this pair of feather-trim mules and ostrich feather jacket.

Brooches for the boys

Connor Storrie of Heated Rivalry won the brooch contest at the Golden Globes on Sunday. And that’s saying a lot, because so many men wore them. Has anyone made the accessory look sexier?? Although there are few results for brooches in the men’s section on TRR, they are arguably a genderless object, so I suggest you guys go fishing for one in the women’s section. I especially love this one and this one. You’re welcome!

A good cocktail watch

Brynn Wallner of @dimepiece always IDs some good watches on the red carpet. At the Globes, she spotted Jennifer Lawrence wearing one by Longine (she’s an ambassador for the brand), which is a name I’ve never heard of, and Zoey Deutch wore a dainty one by Boucheron. I said I wanted to get more into watches this year, and I meant it! Both of these brands make very chic (and expensive, sigh) cocktail styles, but I am adding this one, this one, and this one to my obsessions while I wait to win the lottery.

So, did I convince you to buy some vintage Zac Posen or what? Let’s keep talking in the comments...

XOXO

The RealGirl