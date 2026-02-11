On Monday night, I was in the midst of my evening scroll ritual when I saw every fashion person that I follow posting from the Marc Jacobs spring-summer 2026 show.

I watched the show from my perch (in bed, with Schitt’s Creek on in the background), and could immediately see why the theme of the latest collection was nostalgia. Under “credits and receipts,” Jacobs nodded to brands like Prada, Helmut Lang, and Yves Saint Laurent, which have always inspired him. But he also dug through his own archive, specifically referencing collections from 1993, 1995, 1998, and 2003. (Swipe through the below carousel for a photo of the notes from Rachel Seville Tashjian.)

It was a testament to the level of nostalgia Marc Jacobs himself inspires (the sight of one of his Marc by Marc Jacobs tote bags instantly hurdles me back in time and, even though I personally am too clumsy to wear a pair of Kiki boots, I add every pair that I see to my obsessions). And it inspired me to do my own deep dive on TRR. Below is some of what I found, and tips to help narrow down (or expand) your keyword searches.

The 1993 “Grunge” Collection

After winning the CFDA’s Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent, Marc Jacobs started designing for Perry Ellis in 1988 at the age of 25. Shortly after, in 1993, he put out his now-famous “grunge” collection, which looked exactly like it sounds. Although critics found it bold and of-the-moment, Perry Ellis was not happy, and ultimately fired Jacobs that same year.

In 2018, on the 25th anniversary of the show, Jacobs put out “Redux Grunge” under his own label. Although I haven’t been able to find any of the original Perry Ellis pieces on The RealReal (if you have, please let me know!!!), you can find some Redux ones by searching “marc jacobs grunge.”

Marc Jacobs for Louis Vuitton

In 1997, Jacobs was appointed creative director of Louis Vuitton, launching the French accessory brand’s first ready-to-wear line. During his time there (until 2013), he essentially invented the idea of a high-fashion collab, inviting artists like Takashi Murakami and Richard Prince to remix the brand’s classic handbags. The bags still go for a ton on the resale market, and Murakami recently re-released his. But you can also find some runway pieces by searching “marc jacobs louis vuitton,” and then SAVING the search. I’m not sure why it has to be this way, but it does.

Runway Marc Jacobs

You can only buy Marc Jacobs’ current runway pieces at Bergdorf Goodman, but every so often, someone will offload an amazing one on TRR. Personally, I have a saved search for “runway marc jacobs” because they tend to sell out quickly.

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Who doesn’t have core memories of buying, or at least lusting after, Marc by Marc Jacobs in the early 2000s?? For me, the bags were IT, although I still have a soft spot for the clothes, jewelry, and objects as well. And this time around, I can actually afford them.

THE Marc Jacobs and heaven BY MARC JACOBS

The modern version of Marc by Marc is heaven BY MARC JACOBS. So, they just switched up the capitalization and made it more Gen Z-forward. (They also put out THE Marc Jacobs, which is a Marc by Marc throwback highlighting iconic products like THE TOTE BAG.) Whatever you want to call it, the diffusion lines still elicit the same mania from the teens and young adults in your life.

Other collaborations

If you search “marc jacobs,” and then try to filter by designer, you will see a lonnggggg list of collaborations the designer has done with everyone from Fendi to Peanuts to Blumarine. My favorite is Peanuts.

Really, what hasn’t Marc Jacobs done??

