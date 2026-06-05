A few weeks ago, one of my good friends, whom I consider a very chic dresser, confessed to me that she’d never actually bought anything on The RealReal before… And she lives right by the Cobble Hill store. WTF!!!

After some heated back-and-forth, we realized that she assumed everything on the platform and in the store was “final sale,” which is not true. I was happy to clear this up, but our conversation made me realize there are probably many misconceptions about TRR out there that I could help clear up.

Her brave confession inspired me to write a “Beginner’s Guide to Shopping The RealReal,” in which I walk new users through saving their Obsessions, browsing Editors’ Picks, and, yes, returns. Hopefully, it’s informative for new shoppers, but also for anyone who shops TRR. (Who knows, maybe you’ll learn something new.)

So, share this letter with a friend in need, and remind them: It’s never too late to change your life closet!

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Okay, how do I browse?

Personally, I prefer the app, because I like to soothe-scroll before bed. But I know some girls are strictly desktop-only so that they can spread out, and I respect that. To each their own. (Yes, you have to make an account to log in.)

Tip: If you’re going to browse in-store, make sure you scan the price tags in the app. You know how like so many things on the site are 10, 20, 30% off? Yeah, they are in the store too. The physical price tags just only show the starting price. So you might get a great surprise at checkout when you buy a pair of boots and then realize that they were actually 50% off. (This also happened to another friend!)

And if I see something I like… Then what?

You can save all the good stuff you find, or your “Obsessions,” to use RealReal parlance, in one place (i.e., online and on the app). Just click the little heart icon above whatever item you’re interested in to save it. Then you can visit all of your obsessions, see when they sell, if they are discounted, etc. (I love visiting my obsessions.)

You can also save specific searches for brands, styles, and sizes. For example, I have saved searches for Toteme in my sizes, as well as “Knee-high flat boots.” All of this will be saved under the “My TRR” tab.

Tip: If one of your Obsessions sells before you can add it to your cart, don’t un-save it. There’s always a chance that whoever bought it will return it, at which point it will go on sale again.

TRR conspiracy theory: I’ve written about this before, but there’s a weird glitch on the site/app: if you want to search for specific eras of a brand, like “Marc Jacobs Louis Vuitton,” for example, you have to save the search to see the results. Has anyone also noticed this? It won’t work if you just plug it into the search bar.

What’s up with the waitlist?

In addition to stalking your Obsessions to see if any of them rise from the dead, you can also click “Add To My Waitlist” under the “Sold” button to receive notifications if that item is back in stock. Maybe you’ll get lucky, and someone will return those Manolos because they don’t know you have to size up.

How often should I check the website/app?

Honestly, a lot. New items are added to the site twice a day at 10 am ET and 7 pm ET, and I’m there on the dot. (There’s a reason Neelam Ahooja sets an alarm.) Competition is steep! I know it sounds crazy, but if you make a habit of it, it’s the best way to see the newest stuff, to get things that JUST dropped in price, and to start to understand what’s truly rare on the platform and what you might see again. If you REALLY want to be a RealReal pro, you can sign up for the “First Look” membership, which gains you access to new drops 24-hours before everyone else… To me, it’s worth it. I don’t like to lose!

I’m already overwhelmed. How do I narrow my search?

Personally, I like to browse the “Editors’ Picks” tab for new items. They curate an IYKYK selection of the best designer goods. I also like to browse is “Rare Finds,” which is exactly what it sounds like. (I feel like it’s educational there.) Under the “My TRR” tab, the site will also pull “Picks For You” based on your search history, but tbh, I don’t think they’re as good as the “Editors’ Picks.”

If you know what you’re looking for, there are lots of ways to narrow your search even further. In addition to sorting by size, price, and color, you can also sort by condition, from “Pristine” to “As Is.” (Don’t sleep on Fair and “As Is!” Everything can be fixed.)

Is everything final sale?

No!!!!!!!!!! Why do people think that? This, to me, is what sets The RealReal apart from other resale platforms and why I’m still loyal to it: You can return most items. There are some exceptions: handbags, jewelry, swimwear, and luggage are all final sale. As are items discounted by 40% or more, and ones listed in “As Is” condition. The only catch is that you have to pay a small return fee, which is lower if you return in-store. (I think the peace of mind is worth it.) Plus, I’ve found some of my favorite things on final sale, like coats, which allow for some room for error. You can’t win ‘em all, but that’s the RealReal roulette…

Can I see something before I buy it?

Yes! Most people don’t know this, but if the item is over $2,000, you can make a request to see it in a local store before buying. (Something I made clear to my Cobble Hill friend.)

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Feel free to leave any additional questions in the comments. This is a safe space, I promise! Should I do a beginner’s guide to selling next?

XOXO

The RealGirl